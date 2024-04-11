Police investigate stolen caravan, taken from Epsom property

Police are investigating the theft of a caravan in Bendigo which is believed to have occurred in the early hours of April 6.
It is believed the offenders attended an address in Epsom around 2:30am Saturday morning before they stole a caravan parked at the property.
Investigators have released images of the stolen caravan in the hope someone with information will come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppers.com.au
