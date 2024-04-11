Bendigo Advertiser
A taste of local wines and Elmo hits the town: What's On, April 12-14

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated April 12 2024 - 10:48am, first published April 11 2024 - 1:18pm
Wine maker David Lawson, who runs Balck Wallaby wines at Bridgewater will be at the Bendigo Winemaker's Festival on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
With local footy and netball returning, Elmo is in town and winemakers showing off their best product, there is never a dull moment in Bendigo. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470

