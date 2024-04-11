City's top drops: Bendigo Winemakers Festival is back

A big event on the regional wine community's calendar, the Strategem Bendigo Winemakers Festival is back this weekend.
The event features more than 100 local wines, local live music, and for the second year, a grape stomp event.
According to Tony Winspear, organisers had "booked in a perfect day" for the event, which is a fundraiser for the Bendigo Wine Association.
"It looks like it's going to be 21 degrees and we're expecting a really good crowd," he said.
"Really the festival just goes from strength to strength as people fall in love with what is a revitalised Bendigo wine industry."
The festival takes over Rosalind Park on Saturday.
Not a drinker? Have a night out at Music of the Night - a tribute to the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and West End Musicals.
The show includes performances from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and His Technicolour Dreamcoat, Les Miserables, Sound of Music, Carousel, Rogers and Hammerstein, Miss Saigon and Jersey Boys.
Get along and hear your favourites at The Capital on Saturday at 10.30am.
Or musicals not thing? The Bendigo Theatre company is putting on The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time this Saturday at 7pm.
The story follows math prodigy Christopher, whose life changes forever as he tries to solve the riddle of the curious incident of the dog in the nighttime.
And look at that - there's your Saturday sorted. Enjoy, Bendigo.
