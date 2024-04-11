Opportunity for Braves' teams to enhance strong start to season

The Bendigo Braves men's and women's programs complete a hectic start to their NBL1 South seasons with two road games this weekend.
On Friday night they play Geelong United and on Sunday afternoon they tackle the Casey Cavaliers to round out a four-game stretch in 12 days.
The men have a 1-1 record heading into Friday night, while the women are 2-0.
Prior to season tip-off the men were the great unknown because of their newly built roster.
While it's only a small sample size, if the first two games are anything to go by, the Braves will be right in the mix for a play-off berth.
They played well without winning on the road against Ballarat and then reaffirmed that performance with a strong win at home against Waverley last weekend.
"We were really focused on the way we wanted to play and our style,'' men's coach Stephen Black said of the Waverley win.
"One of the more pleasing things was when we did get challenged in the third quarter, our reaction was to double down on the things we want to try and do.
"I was really impressed with that patch where we absorbed that pressure and then improved our pace and improved our talk. It made a massive impact."
The exciting aspect of the win over Waverley was the spread of contributors at the offensive end.
They had five players score in double-figures - three recruits Rowan Mackenzie (19), Andrew Robinson (20), Koch Bar (20), while local talent Lachlan O'Brien (13) and Billy Smythe (11) made key contributions off the bench.
Geelong United won its only game of the season so far - a two-point thriller over Ballarat - while Casey is 1-2 through three matches. The Cavaliers first win was an 87-81 victory over Sandringham on Wednesday night.
It would take a very brave, or somewhat silly, person to bet against the Braves women extending their record to 4-0.
They've been ruthless in their opening two games, recording victories of 42 points over Ballarat and 25 points over Waverley.
Their opponents on Friday and Sunday are yet to win a game this season.
Geelong lost to Ballarat by 10 points in their only match, while Casey has lost by 16 to Dandenong, by four to Ringwood and 32 to Sandringham.
They don't appear to have the depth or the class to match Bendigo over four quarters.
Ally Wilson has fit into the Braves systent as if she has played for the club for years, while Amy Atwell's perimeter shooting and Meg McKay's dominance inside the paint is a one-two offensive punch that few teams can restrict.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.