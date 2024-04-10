Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Property

'Extremely desirable': why these warehouses are now hot property

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated April 11 2024 - 7:13am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An interior look at one of the warehouses. Picture by TSFN
An interior look at one of the warehouses. Picture by TSFN

A slice of land earmarked for transformation is going under the hammer in Strathfieldsaye.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.