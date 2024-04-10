'Extremely desirable': why these warehouses are now hot property

A slice of land earmarked for transformation is going under the hammer in Strathfieldsaye.
Agents from Tweed Sutherland First National plan to auction off 994 Wellington Street on Friday, April 12.
They are describing the 14,206 square-metre parcel of land as "extremely desirable".
Greater Bendigo's council has already signed off on a three-lot subdivision allowing two more warehouses and 88 storage units.
It comes complete with office space currently used by several recycling and waste management companies.
There is also a five-bay shed capable of fitting multiple trucks, trailers and tools.
The auction will include the three lots that the buildings sit on.
Bidding terms are that 10 percent of the total value must be paid on the day with the rest of the balance to be closed either 30, 60 or 90 afterwards.
The auction will take place at 11am at the site of the buildings.
