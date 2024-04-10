Maddison Herbert wanted on a warrant for drug, theft offences

Police are searching for a 25-year-old woman known to frequent the Bendigo area for a number of outstanding matters.
Maddison Herbert has had seven warrants issued for her arrest after failing to appear in court with some of her charges including burglary, theft and drug offences.
Ms Herbert is described to have an olive complexion, being 165cm tall with a medium build, long brown hair and brown eyes and a nose piercing.
She is also known to frequent the Shepparton and Geelong areas.
Investigators have released an image of Herbert in the hope someone may be able to provide information on her current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.