Police officer charged after two-car crash in Bendigo

A police officer has been charged with dangerous driving offences after a collision with a car full of teenagers in 2023.
The 26-year-old first constable, from the Western District, allegedly collided with a MG sedan in California Gully carrying three people.
The MG sedan is suspected of being stolen.
The crash took place on Bright Street at around 1pm on April 13, 2023
The first constable was charged by Professional Standards Command detectives with reckless conduct endangering life and drive in a manner dangerous.
All three passengers of the allegedly stolen MG sedan and three police officers were injured in the collision.
A police spokesperson at the time of the crash alleged the stolen blue MG sedan was travelling along Bright Street when it and the police car collided.
The MG sedan is then thought to have hit a pole.
The three people inside the MG sedan were initially arrested in relation to the allegedly stolen car with the 20-year-old man and 16-year-old girl charged with theft of motor vehicle.
The constable will appear at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court at a later date.
