Garden gives people with dementia and their carers chance for a time-out

A new garden purpose-designed for people with dementia is thought to be the first of its kind in Australia.
The garden, at the Atisha Centre in Myers Flat, is part of the GreenConnect Dementia Respite program, which aims to provide innovative care models for people with dementia and their carers.
The program started in September, and the results have been "mind-blowing" so far, said Sandra Slatter, GreenConnect Project Manager and President of the Heathcote Dementia Alliance.
"Dementia's been really misunderstood. There's a real stigma, unfortunately, attached to dementia. We're trying everything that we can do to actually break down those barriers and the stigma," she said.
The garden was designed as an affordable, nature-based activity which will provide respite for carers, who are often overlooked and exhausted, Ms Slatter said.
"My hope is that we can actually help carers to be recognised by government, and the value of what they're doing, giving up their lives to care for people."
GreenConnect $1.698 million in Federal Government funding for the project for the next three years.
"What we want is support for people, as much as possible, to live in their homes for as long as practically possible," Federal Member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters, said.
"We know that for people living with dementia, being around what's familiar helps, and as things start to go, they're in a safe space."
The project will be evaluated by researchers at La Trobe University, with the potential to expand the model into other healthcare sectors.
"The more we know, the more we understand, will give us that opportunity to help expand support and services going forward," Ms Chesters said.
"What's really important though, is that we continue to fund and support the primary carer for people who have dementia."
