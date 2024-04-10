Athletes set to compete on national stage in Adelaide

A GROUP of 26 with links to Athletics Bendigo Region clubs have made or will make their way to Adelaide for Athletics Australia's national field and track championships.
The action starts on Thursday and rolls through until April 19 at SA Athletics Stadium in Marjorie Jackson Nelson Drive.
Among the leading medal contenders from Bendigo is shot put champion Emma Berg.
A three-time national open titleholder, Berg has achieved a season best of 16.87 metres.
A member of South Bendigo AC, Berg hails from Swan Hill and is coached by Peter Barrett.
Both have put in plenty of hours at the Flora Hill athletics complex to prepare for this Saturday's showdown.
Competition for juniors at the Chemist Warehouse-backed titles runs from April 14 to 19.
Discus, distance running, hammer throw, heptathlon high jump, hurdles, javelin, pole vault, shot put, steeplechase, and triple jump are disciplines Bendigo clubs will be represented in.
Bendigo University has Harrison Boyd to contest the under-20 1500m; Avery McDermid in the under-17 800m and 1500m, and Abbey Reid in the under-17 2000m steeple and 3000m run.
The talented trio from Uni. Pride are all coached by marathon champion Andy Buchanan.
Bendigo Harriers clubmates Nicholas Hietbrink and Hailey Stubbs will contest the under-15 200m hurdles and under-17 hammer respectively.
A dozen athletes from South Bendigo will be striving for a podium finish and personal best.
Top chances for medals from the Bloods include Waaia's Rhys Hansen, under-17 pole vault; Chelsea Tickell, under-16 800m and 1500m; Mia Schodde, under-14 high jump; and Connor Wilson, under-16 shot put.
The multi-talented Kai Norton will contest the under-16 heptathlon, a seven-discipline contest, and also compete in the under-16 discus, hammer, javelin and shot put.
Also in action for South Bendigo will be Amber Fox, under-18 discus and shot put; Tyler Fynch, under-15 1500m and 3000m; Jordyn Lewis, under-14 pole vault; Genevieve Nihill, under-18 800m; Jemma Norton, under-20 hammer; Emma Orme, under-18 pole vault; and Jasper Seymour, under-16 discus and shot put.
A dominant force at the Victoria Country titles, Eaglehawk is well represented.
Those from the Two Blues to earn Big V selection were Tahlia Blight, under-15 400m; Lewis McIntosh, under-17 400m; Nate Ralton, under-14 long jump and triple jump; Cooper Richardson, under-16 100m and 200m; Amalie Southern, under-15 2000m steeple; and Scarlett Southern, under-18 400m.
The Hawks will also have Fletch Watchem, under-18 400m hurdles; and Kate Wilson, under-16 high jump and triple jump aiming to shine in Adelaide.
A coaching group of Sharon Barr, Peter Barrett, Emma Berg, Andy Buchanan, Peter Clarke, Vicki Fox, Terry Hicks, Rob Hietbrink Leanne Hume, Laurie Edmondstone and Brad Schodde have played key roles in guiding these young athletes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.