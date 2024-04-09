Big splash and 'the car was in the water': Lake Weeroona crash helper

An elderly couple were rescued by boat after their car went into Lake Weeroona on Tuesday afternoon.
The pair weren't able to get out of their car after the crash, around 2.15pm, which left them about 20m from the shoreline with water at the bottom of the front windows.
Friends Xavier Bourke and Molly Pianta, from Bendigo, had just done a few laps of the lake and were sitting on a bench when the red Havel SUV careened into the water.
"I heard a rev and next minute saw the red vehicle go straight down the grass into the water and splash," Ms Pianta said.
"So we went running down there and [Xavier] jumped in, he was trying to help them out."
Mr Bourke reacted without thinking.
"I heard a big splash and turned around and the car was in the water," he said.
"So we went down there and I took my phone and wallet out and jumped in there."
When he got to them the couple were "in a bit of shock", he said.
"The lady was more shocked than the bloke. Well he was calm as he could be. He wasn't stressed or anything.
"We ended up talking about footy and ice baths at one point.."
"The water wasn't coming in at a quick rate or anything and they were both pretty calm but I think they were obviously shocked."
Another woman who was present called emergency services, who arrived within minutes.
"I reckon it was probably only 3, 4 or 5 minutes," Ms Pianta said. "It was very, very quick."
Mr Bourke stood in the lake and Ms Pianta on the bank, relaying questions from emergency call takers and chatting with the couple.
"From what he told me, [the driver] went to reverse and he was obviously in drive and put the pedal down," Mr Bourke said.
SES Western Region operations manager Andrew Murton said that because road rescue training happened to be taking place in Bendigo a lot of skilled SES staff and volunteers were nearby and available to assist.
"It was really good to have a huge number of resources, both land based, with water and boat qualified, at the unit and rescue ready to respond quickly, as it turned out today," he said.
After arriving at the scene emergency services workers decided to use the SES inflatable boat to rescue the passengers and to take them to a dock outside the rowing club.
Firefighters, who were also at the scene, entered the water, set up a safety system and used ropes and other equipment to extricate the couple from the car.
The whole process only took about 15 minutes, Mr Murton said.
"It was timely and efficient work by our volunteers with the support of Fire Rescue Victoria and the police," he said.
The couple were assessed by Ambulance Victoria but didn't need to be taken to hospital.
They were "in reasonable spirits, as good as you can be after an incident like this," Mr Murton said.
"The good news is they're safe and sound."
Bendigo SES unit duty officer Darren Masters said the incident was a first for Bendigo.
"We've never pulled a car out of this lake that I'm aware of," he said.
Sergeant Brad Roberts said police were investigating the accident, in which no-one had been seriously hurt.
