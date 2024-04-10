Herbert the headline act for Neangar Park and Axedale pro-ams

Neangar Park and Axedale golf clubs are in pristine condition for the biggest days on their golfing calendars.
Thursday's Evolution Copy Print Solutions Neangar Park Pro-Am and Friday's Symes Motors BMW Axedale Pro-Am shine the Australian professional golf spotlight on Bendigo for two days.
All eyes will be on Lucas Herbert as the LIV Tour golfer returns home to Bendigo to play in both events.
Herbert, the defending champion of the Neangar Park tournament, will be back on home soil after an out of character performance in the weekend's LIV event in Miami.
Herbert had rounds of 73, 77 and 81 on the testing Doral layout to finish tied for 51st.
It was a rare average tournament for Herbert, who had previously strung together consistent form, including a third-placed finish at the International Series Macau event.
Through five LIV events Herbert is ranked 35th overall. He has the fifth best putting stats on tour and is inside the top 20 for birdies and eagles.
Accuracy off the tee (48th) and greens in regulation (50th) are the areas where the improvement in his game can come from.
Herbert will utilise the two Bendigo events as preparation for his debut at LIV Adelaide later this month.
Herbert and his Ripper team-mates - Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones - will ride the wave of support from a huge home crowd.
Fellow Bendigo professional Kris Mueck will also garner plenty of support from the local galleries.
Mueck owns the course record at Axedale - a stunning 59 shot at the 2019 Axedale Pro-Am.
Mueck is scheduled to tee-off in the morning group at Thursday's Neangar Park event.
The field of 50 has been divided into morning and afternoon sessions.
Herbert will headline the afternoon groups, which are scheduled to start at 12.15pm.
Axedale Golf Club has attracted a "celebrity group" for its Pro-Am.
Former Australian Test cricketer and current Victorian state coach Chris Rogers will be joined by former Australian wicket-keeper Graham Manou, SEN Radio's Adam White and Channel Seven commentator Alister Nicholson.
That quartet and Herbert will conduct a question and answer session in the Axedale clubhouse at the conclusion of Friday's tournament.
The Axedale event opens at 9am with a professional hole-in-one shootout on the 18th. A modified tee will be set-up 85 metres from the green to increase the chances of an ace.
The Pro-Am starts at 10am.
Both events carry prizemoney of $12,500.
