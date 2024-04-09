Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Police

Teenage boy arrested after alleged armed robbery in Woodend

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated April 9 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to an alleged armed robbery. File picture
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to an alleged armed robbery. File picture

A teenager allegedly involved in an armed robbery at Woodend's train station on April 6 has been arrested.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.