Teenage boy arrested after alleged armed robbery in Woodend

A teenager allegedly involved in an armed robbery at Woodend's train station on April 6 has been arrested.
Police say the 15-year-old, from Exford, was with a group of teenagers at around 11pm before approaching another teenager on Urquhart Street.
The group allegedly brandished a knife, threatened to attack him and demanded his property.
The 16-year-old victim, from Woodend, allegedly had his clothes stolen but managed to escape the group with only minor injuries.
He did not need medical treatment.
The group of offenders allegedly escaped on a train headed to Melbourne.
Macedon Ranges Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested the Exford boy in Woodend with the alleged offender expected to be charged on summons and will face a children's court at a later date.
The other suspects involved in the alleged armed robbery remain unknown and outstanding.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
