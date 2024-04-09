VNL Strikers aiming to land second championship blow against Demons

FRESH from a breakthrough VNL championship win over Peninsula Waves, Bendigo Strikers coach Tracey Brereton is hoping her players can reproduce the same style of netball and form against the Casey Demons on Wednesday night at the State Netball Centre.
An imposing performance came on the back of a similarly strong effort against the undefeated North East Blaze (4-0) in a narrow two-goal loss in round four.
Three players down against the Waves, a brilliant team effort was led by goal shooter Milly Brock (51 goals at 85 per cent), midcourters Ashley Ryan and Milly Wicks, and Charlotte Sexton.
With the pressure of coming up with their first win now lifted, Brereton is expecting her side to thrive with each new contest.
A clash against Casey represents a solid opportunity to bank win number two, with the Demons, coming off a 14-goal loss to Hawks, placed one spot below the Strikers on the ladder in 10th with one win.
The Demons have not won since round one, when they defeated the Geelong Cougars 59-56.
"It will be an interesting clash, as again, they are a very experienced VNL club and some of the players in their team are past ANC representatives and past Vixens training partners," Brereton said.
"They have a really strong core, so it's a surprise to see they've only won one game.
"But as to us getting another win, why not? We'll be having a crack.
"At this point we are really just taking it game-to-game; our focus is just on who we play from week-to-week.
"We can only keep improving."
Brereton said the Strikers' season was approaching an important stage with players getting ready to return to the court for their country football-netball league clubs.
She insisted loads would be managed as best as possible.
"I know some VNL clubs in Melbourne don't let their girls play very much footy-netball league netball," she said.
"But I think they are easing off a little.
"For us, being a regional club, we can't just rip them out of their country environment - that's their community connection, and they are as good as what they are because they have been playing good community level netball.
"We just have to work together to make it all work."
Eight of the Strikers' championship players and 10 overall from the championship and 23-and-under squads come from just two BFNL clubs, Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst.
The Strikers 23-and-under girls will chase their first win of the season against the Demons.
Coach Jayden Cowling's team dropped to 0-5 with a gallant six-goal loss to the Waves last week in their second close call this season.
The Demons will head into the clash with a 1-4 record and on the back of a 27-goal loss to Hawks last week.
Next up for the Strikers after the Demons will be the Western Warriors before the club's long-awaited first home game against the Boroondara Express at Red Energy Arena on Sunday, April 28.
Strikers v Casey Demons game times:
23-and-under - 7pm;
Championship - 8.30pm.
