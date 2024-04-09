Want to snuggle by the fire? Roll up your sleeves for this Bendigo auction

Ever wanted to sit by a fireplace in a mudbrick house, nestled among the trees in Strathfieldsaye?
You are in luck. One is going up for auction this weekend.
It is one of four properties going under the hammer this weekend including a vacant block of land in Strathdale and two parcels of farming land in the Woodstock-on-Loddon.
This mudbrick home set amongst the trees allow its owner to enjoy peace and quiet as well as accessibility to services.
The two-bedroom property sits on nine acres of land and includes an open kitchen, living and dining area.
Some elbow grease will be needed to get the house up to scratch but the house already has a wood fireplace
Outside the house, there is ample bushland to explore and enjoy as well as a wrap-around verandah.
The property has been valued at $400,000 to 440,000 with the auction scheduled to start at 3pm on April 13.
Potential owners of this block of land have the opportunity to build their dream home in an ideal location with this parcel being the last vacant block on the street.
The block is conveniently located close to Kennington Village and reservoir, Beischer Park, Strathdale Park and the McIvor Road shops.
Schools and sports clubs are also very close which would help potential family owners of this property.
The property has been valued at $545,000 to $599,500 with the auction scheduled to start at 12pm on April 13.
Anyone looking to kickstart their career in farming might be tempted to try and secure this huge block located only 30kms from Bendigo.
This well drained, gently rolling and undulating country is comprised of principally red volcanic basalt soils, and some basalt stone throughout.
If livestock is what you are trading in, there is splendid native tree shelter belts & shade trees across the property to protect the animals.
The property has been valued at between $730,000 and $800,000 with the auction scheduled to start at 2pm on April 13.
Another massive property will be on the open for bidding and is adjoining to the 150 acre block in the Woodstock-on-Loddon region.
This property is also suited to livestock or horticulture farming given its large land package, access to water and native tree density.
There are existing buildings and sheds on the property to store all tools and equipment in.
The property has been valued between $2 and $2.2 million with the auction scheduled to start at 2:45pm.
