Bendigo association aces Victorian junior badminton tournament

Some of Victoria's best junior badminton players invaded Bendigo at the weekend to compete in the under-15 and under-19 state titles.
More than 130 players took part in the event, including three players - Rebecca Boucher, Kiara Richardson and Kelly Murthy - from the Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association.
BEBA president Sam Daykin said the tournament was a resounding success.
"Everything went well in two full days of under-15 and under-19 action where players were vying for selection in the state team,'' Daykin said.
"The standard of competition was very high. Our local players Rebecca, Kiara and Kelly played well and it was a great experience for them."
The tournament continued the BEBA's proud tradition of bringing feature events to Bendigo.
"We were community club of the year last year from Badminton Victoria, so to keep hosting these great tournaments is a great result for our club,'' Daykin said.
"It's great for tourism in Bendigo. With all the officials, players and their families there would have been more than 300 people staying in Bendigo for the weekend."
Next month the BEBA will host the prestigious Australian National Championships for the third-straight year.
The tournament brings together the best players in Australia and will be a key lead-up event for the Paris Olympics.
"We're hoping Badminton Australia will announce the Australian team for the Olympics at that tournament,'' Daykin said.
State teams battle for the Ede Clendinnen Shield from Sunday, May 12 to Tuesday, May 14, with the individual events to be played from Wednesday, May 15, to Saturday, May 18.
