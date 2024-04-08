Intrepid explorers plumb city's depths over school holidays | gallery

The next generation of explorers have gone deep below Bendigo's surface to see what lies beneath our feet.
Our roving photographer Enzo Tomasiello joined them as they explored the Central Deborah Gold Mine over the school holidays.
The tourist attraction takes people into a mine that was used well into the 20th century.
The tourist and dining industries have been busy over a bumper Easter period.
View Street restaurants reported "monster" trade conditions during the long weekend while business people at Easter fair stalls struggled to keep up with demand.
You can also watch our live-stream of Bendigo's 2024 Gala Easter Parade by clicking here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.