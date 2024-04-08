Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Did you see an Easter attack in Bendigo? Police search for more witnesses

Updated April 8 2024 - 12:00pm, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A child has been charged with an alleged assault after a man was punched unconscious in Bendigo over the Easter weekend. File picture
A child has been charged with an alleged assault after a man was punched unconscious in Bendigo over the Easter weekend. File picture

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following an alleged assault over the Easter long weekend - which left a man unconscious.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.