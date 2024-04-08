Did you see an Easter attack in Bendigo? Police search for more witnesses

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following an alleged assault over the Easter long weekend - which left a man unconscious.
Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged the Eaglehawk child following the alleged attack outside a Bendigo sporting club on High Street on March 30.
It is alleged that a group of people had an altercation with a man and a woman that resulted in the man being punched unconscious around 8.50pm.
The man was then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.
The boy has been charged with recklessly causing injury, affray and unlawful assault.
The teen was bailed to appear before a children's court at a later date.
Detectives are yet to identify other people who they believe may have been involved in the alleged assault and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
