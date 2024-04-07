Bloods prevail in tight battle in HDFNL netball season opener

ELMORE exacted a measure of revenge for its 2023 preliminary final exit at the hands of Colbinabbin, overcoming the Grasshoppers by five goals in a hard-fought clash at Elmore on Saturday.
The Bloods, with co-coach and 2022 premiership defender Allira Holmes back in the line-up, survived a tough contest against the young and eager Grasshoppers to prevail 57-52.
It was a similar margin to their early season encounter last season, also won by the Bloods.
Holding a slender lead at three quarter time, the Bloods were able to put their foot down in the final term and earn themselves a bit of a buffer for a hard-fought victory.
It's already evident after one high-calibre contest that the Bloods and Grasshoppers will have a strong say in who claims this year's premiership crown.
Elmore co-coach Gabe Richards said it was pleasing to eventually seize control of the contest in the final quarter against the persistent Grasshoppers.
"Our third quarter wasn't very good, so luckily we pulled our heads out and managed to get it back," she said.
"A couple of changes and just settling down helped.
"They are such a good, young team. They apply pressure all across the court and they just don't give up all day and keep coming.
"They're tough to play, and very skilled, very quick and very accurate. Their goalers are fantastic, so you don't get many chances."
A sound team effort was brilliantly led by co-captain Tahnee Cannan in multiple positions on the court and Cayde Hayes.
"I thought everyone played well," Richards said.
"In previous years, when it's got close like that, we have freaked out a little and felt that pressure. But (on Saturday) it felt really good and that we had matured a bit.
"It was a real positive - the last time Colbo played us they beat us - but we held on.
"Welcoming Allira back for a full game was another good sign."
The only negative for the Bloods was an ankle injury to Maddy Keating, who is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.
They will have no shortage of replacement options, being well stocked for defenders in A-reserve.
At Lockington, Leitchville-Gunbower showed why it is expected to be one of this season's big improvers with a 42-goal victory over Lockington-Bamawm United.
It was a successful coaching debut for former Strathfieldsaye midcourter Caitlyn Hamilton, who led the Bombers to an emphatic 66-24 win.
The Bombers will face their first huge test in round two, hosting a rebounding Colbinabbin.
At Huntly, White Hills got its premiership defence off to a perfect start, defeating the Hawks 70-28.
The Demons, minus a few of last season's premiership stars, including playing coach Lauren Bowles and goal shooter Karley Hynes, showed why they would be hard to stop again with another effective and efficient performance.
With Bowles in Brisbane to watch her brother Jayden Cowling win gold at the national men's netball championships, Ellena Findlay took the coaching reins for the victorious Demons.
She praised a great team effort.
"With three girls new to the team and with Karley and Loz out, I wasn't quite sure how we were going to go, but something just clicked and they played as if they have been together forever," she said.
"It was a really nice game to watch and I don't feel as though the score reflected the game.
"I thought Huntly were still really competitive, but we just capitalised on our small wins and they all added up."
Recovering from a foot injury, midcourter Danni Wee-Hee played parts of the A-grade and A-reserve games and pulled up unscathed.
A feature of the victory was the debuts of recruits Amanda Walters in the midcourt and Shelley DeAraugo alongside Alyssa Cole in goals.
"Wal was fantastic and just worked so well in the midcourt with Bridget Murray. It looked like they had played together for ages," Findlay said.
"We've only had a couple of practice matches with people trialing in the top grades, but they were great.
"Shelley and Alyssa also haven't had much of a run together, even during training, but the accuracy from both was incredible."
Undoubtedly the Demons best on Saturday was defender Molly Johnston, who celebrated her 50th game for the club.
For the Hawks, goal keeper Laura Hamilton, wing defence Mikeely Baber and Rose Crowe produced strong first-up performances.
With a bye scheduled next round, Huntly won't get the chance to bounce back until April 20 against Mount Pleasant.
In other games next Saturday, a new-look North Bendigo makes its first appearance of the season at Elmore, Heathcote hosts LBU, and White Hills and Mount Pleasant meet under lights at Scott Street.
