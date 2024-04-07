Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bloods prevail in tight battle in HDFNL netball season opener

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 7 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An ankle injury to Maddy Keating was the only negative from Elmore's stirring five-goal victory over Colbinabbin to open the 2024 season.
An ankle injury to Maddy Keating was the only negative from Elmore's stirring five-goal victory over Colbinabbin to open the 2024 season.

ELMORE exacted a measure of revenge for its 2023 preliminary final exit at the hands of Colbinabbin, overcoming the Grasshoppers by five goals in a hard-fought clash at Elmore on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.