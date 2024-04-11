Promising second half signs, but win still eludes young Strikers

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling hopes his players can capitalise on a big second half in Wednesday night's loss to Casey Demons as they continue their search for a breakthrough first VNL win.
The Strikers dropped to 0-6 following a 52-42 loss to the Demons, who won for the second time this season.
Bit after trailing by 12 goals at half time, they were able to make some nice inroads in the second half
While the improvement on the scoreboard was slight, Cowling felt the gains were even more significant on the court during the second half.
"It was disappointing, but obviously great to be back with the girls. We definitely had our chances to win," said Cowling, who was back on the sidelines after winning a gold medal for Victoria at the men's national netball championships in Brisbane last week.
"The real positive to take out of (Wednesday) night was we did win the second half, so 50 per cent of the game.
"But that's not enough, you have to string together four quarters.
"We've been playing catch-up netball from the first quarter, which you can't do.
"That is something we are looking at and hopefully we can fix that next week."
The Strikers were without two of their stars, Harriet Gall and Mackenzie O'Dwyer, who are representing Victoria this week at the national championships in Melbourne.
Their absence paved the way for some increased game time for Golden Square midcourter Jasmin Gallagher and for development player, South Bendigo's Ella Flavell, to make her debut for the Strikers.
Cowling said Flavell had certainly risen to the challenge.
"Harriet and Mackenzie are starting-seven players for us, but it did provide an opportunity for Jas Gallagher to get her first ever start and Ella Flavell stepped up and took to the court in the second half and was one of our best players," Cowling said.
"It's great to reward those players who aren't a part of the 12 with court time.
"Ella's living in Melbourne and going to uni and hasn't been able to commit to as much training as she'd like, but when she is getting there, she is giving her all.
"I was super-proud of her."
The Strikers got strong contributions elsewhere from goal shooter Tori Skrijel, who led the team with 25 goals, and goal keeper Taylah Lloyd.
Cowling is looking forward to the return of Gall and O'Dwyer for next week's clash against rival newcomers the Western Warriors.
The Warriors, who sit two places above the Strikers on the ladder with a 1-5 record, will be looking to rebound from a loss to the Boroondara Express.
"Obviously we will have to manage Macca and Harriet's loads coming back from nationals," Cowling said.
"But as we say every week, it's not going to be an overnight job in getting a win, it's about building.
"We showed again last night we can string together a good half, but it's a matter of getting it to four quarters."
Boroondara Express 64 d Western Warriors 45
Casey Demons 52 d Bendigo Strikers 42
Hawks 60 d Southern Saints 43
City West Falcons 53 d Geelong Cougars 42
Peninsula Waves 67 d North East Blaze 53
Melbourne University Lightning 72 d Gippsland Stars 40
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.