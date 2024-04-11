Bendigo Advertiser
Promising second half signs, but win still eludes young Strikers

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 11 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 3:02pm
Jasmin Gallagher made her first start for the Bendigo Strikers at wing defence in Wednesday night's clash against Casey Demons. File picture by Enzo Tomasiello
BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling hopes his players can capitalise on a big second half in Wednesday night's loss to Casey Demons as they continue their search for a breakthrough first VNL win.

