Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Tes Lapham to spread the pickleball love in Bendigo

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 8 2024 - 8:17am, first published April 7 2024 - 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bendigonian Tes Lapham is making her presence felt in the National Pickleball League (NPL) as the captain of Woods, one of six Victorian teams in the 18-team competition. Picture courtesy of the National Pickleball League
Former Bendigonian Tes Lapham is making her presence felt in the National Pickleball League (NPL) as the captain of Woods, one of six Victorian teams in the 18-team competition. Picture courtesy of the National Pickleball League

IT'S one of the fastest growing sports in the world and Australia is no exception.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.