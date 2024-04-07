Tes Lapham to spread the pickleball love in Bendigo

IT'S one of the fastest growing sports in the world and Australia is no exception.
And now Bendigo is being urged to come and try pickleball.
The Ironbark Tennis Club will host a pair of free come and try sessions this Tuesday (April 9) for junior and senior players.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis.
It is played on a smaller court, making it a fantastic choice for players of all ages and fitness levels.
The game is easy to learn and is all about having a great time while engaging in friendly competition.
The come and try sessions will serve as a homecoming of sorts for former Bendigonian Tes Lapham, a foundation player and captain in the National Pickleball League.
Based these days in Point Lonsdale on the Bellarine Peninsula, Lapham has been playing pickleball for a little over two years.
Never did she imagine after picking up a paddle for the first time that she would one day be playing in, let alone captaining, a team in a professional league.
"I went and had a little hit on Australia Day two years ago with my dad and sister - we're all old tennis players - and we all just got hooked straight away," she said.
"I said, 'I need more of this', so literally two months later I flew to Brisbane for the Australian championships.
"As I started going to all these tournaments, I just got more and more involved, and then the NPL came along this year.
"It's all a bit surreal, suddenly being in this pro-league and living the dream.
"I still love tennis and other sports, but pickleball has kind of taken over."
Lapham is captaining Woods in the six-team Victorian division of the NPL, with all team names following a 'green' theme.
Rivals include the Jalapenos, Mowers, Cactuses, Lights and Emeralds.
There are also six teams based in both New South Wales and Queensland.
The top eight teams from across the three divisions after five state-based rounds will qualify for an eight-team tournament to determine a national champion, with a prize purse of $100,000 to be split between the teams.
Lapham has enjoyed plenty of success in her relatively short time in the sport.
She was a gold medal winner at the 2023 Mixed Doubles Australian Pickleball Championships and was the named the MVP at the 2023 Battle of the Border tournament.
Thee daughter of former Strathdale pharmacist Paul and Marg Lapham, she grew up playing tennis and squash in Bendigo, where she lived for 24 years.
It was her tennis links with long-time Bendigo coach Stephen Storer, now coach at Ironbark Tennis Club, that have led her to help spread the pickleball love in her former home town.
"Looking back, I'm very thankful for Steve, all that coaching I did with him back in the day; there's a bit of a cross over with all the racquet sports into pickleball," Lapham said.
"I started learning from him when I was nine, which is my daughter's age now
"Later in life, when I stumbled across this new hobby and passion, it's been easy to transition from tennis.
"But it wasn't just tennis, Steve taught me a whole lot of life skills on and off the court and just the basics of being a nice person. He has so much to offer.
"It's great to go full circle and come back and do this clinic with him."
Lapham will run two sessions on Tuesday - at 4-5pm for juniors and 5-6pm for seniors.
The Ironbark Tennis Club is located on Don Street, Ironbark.
