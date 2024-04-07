Faces in the crowd: Bendigo Braves v Waverley Falcons

Basketball fans flocked to Red Energy Arena on Saturday night to watch the Bendigo Braves first home games of the NBL1 South season.
The Braves women's squad had a ring ceremony and unfurled their 2023 championship banners in front of the big crowd.
Much to the home crowd's delight, the Braves' women went on to thrash the Waverley Falcons.
The men capped off a great night by scoring their first win of the season.
To catch up on the latest local sport news, please click here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.