HDFNL round one scores | Mounts v Heathcote photo gallery

The Heathcote District Football Netball League season started today.
Here's the scores from round one:
Mt Pleasant 11.13 (79) lt Heathcote 17.9 (111): After an even first half, the Saints broke the game open with eight goals in the third term. Corey Grindlay and Zak Saad kicked 14 goals between them for Heathcote.
Lockington-Bamawm United 15.4 (94) d Leitchville-Gunbower 7.14 (56): Stuart Taylor kicked 6 goals in a best on ground performance for the Cats.
Huntly 8.14 (62) lt White Hills 19.14 (128): An eight-goal-to-one second term set up the big win for a White Hills side that had 11 individual goalkickers.
The Elmore versus Colbinabbin game was scheduled to start at 5.45pm.
