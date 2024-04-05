Last year Margaret Keech couldn't get out of bed, now she's doing marathons

Margaret Keech OAM missed the start of the Bendigo Easter Fair this year.
The community-spirited retiree, who would normally be helping run the festivities, was down in Tasmania taking part in a 40km dragon boat marathon.
Dragon boating is big in her life.
"I've been paddling for 17 or 18 years, since I was initially diagnosed with breast cancer, the former sports physiotherapist says.
"I love it."
The 66-year-old is one of around 30 members of Dragons Abreast Bendigo, a dragon boat club for survivors of breast cancer, who train twice a week on Lake Weeroona.
Despite a lack of proper facilities, they enjoy the location.
"It's beautiful to be out there among the cormorants, ducks, geese and swans, especially on a morning," Ms Keech says.
Bendigo, which in 2002 was one of the first of dozens of towns around Australia to establish a Dragons Abreast club, still has a few original members, one of whom turns 80 next year.
Around Australia there are nearly 30 clubs, including in Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne and East Gippsland.
Around the world there are thousands.
The ancient Chinese sport involves teams of 20 paddlers plus a drummer at the front of the boat "to hold the beat" and a 'sweep' at the back, who steers, Ms Keech says.
"So 22 people in all. But we often paddle it with less."
In regattas - where they race distances from 100m to a kilometre - the team is "extremely competitive" and also very successful, Ms Keech says, most recently at the Lunar Festival in Melbourne in February, and before that, the Masters Games in Adelaide last October.
"We've won gold in most of the races we go in," she says.
Last month five members of the club made the trip to Tasmania with paddlers from Bendigo's non-breast cancer-related Dragons Afloat team for the non-competitive 4 Bridges Marathon.
"We paddled 40km down the Derwent River going under four bridges, the last one being the Tasman Bridge right into Hobart," Ms Keech said.
"It took four and a half hours with a few stops.
"It was fun but it was hard work, particularly for me because I'm only just getting back into it."
From the end of April 2023 to late in the year Ms Keech was unfortunately undergoing chemotherapy and surgery for a second time after her cancer recurred.
"I was very sick. There were times last year when I couldn't get out of bed," she says.
"But I started paddling again in January and the group started talking about this event and I thought, 'Why not?'
"So I worked on my fitness and I went along, hoping I'd be able to make it."
Now, the pull of the paddle beckons from even further away, with a 50km 'Ord River to Kununurra' event coming up in the NT in June.
In 2026 Ms Keech plans to travel to Aix-les-Bains in France with 12 other members of the club for the International Breast Cancer Paddlers Commission Festival.
It will be the third time she has attended one of the international gatherings, having gone to Italy in 2018 and New Zealand in 2022.
While it might sound "insane" for breast cancer survivors to be involved in the sport, "it just seems to work," Ms Keech says.
The phenomenon of breast cancer survivors paddling dragon boats started in the 1990s when a Canadian sports medicine professor challenged the prevailing wisdom that women who had their lymph nodes removed should avoid rigorous upper body exercise for fear of developing lymphedema.
At the end of an experimental three-month program he devised, Dr Don McKenzie found participants were fitter, healthier and happier, and since then the movement has spread around the globe.
The teams are "cohesive and friendly" and "quite social", Ms Keech says.
Dragons Abreast Bendigo indulge in drinks and nibbles on Wednesday nights after training.
"I have friends who call this the support group you have when you're not having a support group," she says.
Sometimes you talk about breast cancer and most of the time we don't, but everyone understands.- Margaret Keech OAM
"Sometimes you talk about breast cancer and most of the time we don't, but everyone understands."
A former scouting leader and Academy of Sport chair, who is currently on the boards of the Ulumbarra Foundation and Bendigo Foodshare, Ms Keech was "very humble and privileged" to have been awarded an Order of Australia in 2018 for her service to the community of Bendigo.
For the mother of four grown-up children, whose husband is also involved with community activities, dragon boating fits into a crowded schedule.
"It's not the only thing going on in my life but it's important," she says.
"It's the oddest sport to be involved in but I love it; we all do."
"And new members are always very welcome."
