Bendigo Umpires Association in good shape ahead of 2024 season

This time last year, the state of umpiring in local football was in crisis mode.
Low participation numbers and poor spectator behaviour made it one of the biggest stories of the last off-season.
While the issue was nationwide, 12 months later, the state of the Bendigo Umpiring Association is looking positive.
"Our numbers are looking OK, but we could always do with another five to ten," Goodridge said.
"There has been a slight increase in field umpires, and we're definitely targeting the younger generation in that facet.
"Last year, we had three umpires under the age of 18 progress into senior umpiring, and this season, we've got four teenagers starting in the BFNL under-18s competition who we hope can progress in the same way."
To find that extra five to ten umpires, Goodridge is targeting ex-players who he believes are a perfect fit for the job.
"The demographic of people around 35 to 50 years of age who've just retired are perfect umpires," he said.
"They are usually great decision-makers because they have a good feel for the game.
"We also love seeing young kids come and join us.
"Starting on a boundary is a great way for them to improve their fitness, learn some new skills and, of course, earn pocket money.
"And were regularly told, particularly by parents, how impressed they are with the culture we've developed.
"I was talking to one last week who comes from a footy background in a leadership capacity and hasn't always been an umpire lover, but he couldn't believe how supportive of a culture it is."
All senior matches across the four leagues are expected to have a full quota of umpires each week, but club volunteers could be needed for seconds and thirds, as has been seen in the NCFL.
"We try to provide the best we can for the HDFNL, LVFNL, and NCFL seconds and thirds, but the BFNL is our first priority," Goodridge said.
"We're a unique group because we're the only one in Victoria that caters for four leagues, which makes it challenging.
"Most other umpiring groups have three umpires per game, whereas we're still at two.
"That can cause problems, but we're all very passionate and keen to accommodate our four leagues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.