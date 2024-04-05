Man charged over alleged historical sex abuse in Inglewood in 1970s

Detectives have laid new charges linked to alleged historical sex assaults dating back to the 1970s in Inglewood.
An extra 62 charges have been made against an 89-year-old-man.
They relate to incidents police allege involved six male victims in Inglewood and Mortlake between 1973 and 1981.
Police say the charges are for sexual penetration of a person aged between 10 and 16, and indecent assault.
The man was previously charged in March, 2022 with sexual offences, as part of the same police investigation.
Those 24 charges relate to alleged incidents involving two male victims in Mortlake in 1981 and 1982.
The man is expected to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on April 24.
