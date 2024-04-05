League Cup action highlights start of Bendigo soccer season

The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League season kicks-off this weekend with the highlight the opening round of the men's League Cup.
Ahead of the start of the championship season on April 20, 16 teams from across the men's League One and League Two competitions come together for the League Cup, which is a knockout competition.
The winners of Sunday's round of 16 games advance to the quarter-finals next weekend. The eight-team women's League Cup competition starts next weekend.
The round of 16 men's matches on Sunday will be played at Epsom and Spring Gully.
At Epsom, reigning League Cup champions Shepparton South tackle League Two club La Trobe University Black from 12.30pm.
At 3pm, Epsom hosts La Trobe University Red, Shepparton United will start warm favourite against Swan Hill, while Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Border Raiders meet in an all-League Two encounter.
At Spring Gully, the day starts with FC Eaglehawk tackling Shepparton SC from 12.30pm.
From 3pm, host club Spring Gully has a tough draw against power club Tatura, while Golden City Black will start underdogs against Strathdale.
Golden City White has advanced to the quarter-finals after Deniliquin was forced to forfeit their round of 16 clash.
Meanwhile, the Central Victorian League Two Women's Championship and Youth Championship seasons start this weekend.
The junior competitions kick-off on the weekend of April 20-21.
"Season 2024 will be one of the biggest ever with a total of 269 teams across all competitions,'' BASL president Aaron Shooter said in a statement.
"In particular, the legacy of the Women's World Cup last year has driven a significant participation spike and we have seen an increase of 35 teams across all competitions and of particular pride a further 15 women's and girls teams.
"BASL and its member clubs continue to be leaders in women's and girls participation in regional Victoria.
"I'd like to thank the BASL board and staff, our member clubs and their respective volunteers and players for their continued energy for growing the beautiful game across central Victoria and wish them all a successful season."
