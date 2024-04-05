Jake Hilson caps career-best track season with Stawell triumph

IT'S FAIR to say not too many athletes will forget the 2024 Stawell Gift Carnival in a hurry after torrential rain and lightning caused long delays to the men's and women's finals on Easter Monday.
But Bendigo athlete Jake Hilson will have a few special reasons of his own to look back on this year's edition of Australia's most iconic athletics event with fondness.
After seven years of trying, Hilson broke through for his first win at Stawell by claiming an emphatic victory in the Stawell Gift Hall of Fame Backmarkers' Handicap (1600m) on Saturday.
The in-form 25-year-old capped a huge weekend with a narrow second in the 800m final on Easter Monday.
Hilson, a previous finalist at Stawell, is a regular on the tough Victorian Athletic League (VAL) circuit.
He headed to Stawell with plenty of confidence and in arguably the best form of his career following a pair of recent 800m wins at Bendigo and Ringwood.
At last able to etch his name in the honour board, Hilson said the long wait and years' worth of sacrifices had all been worth it.
"It's unbelievable - I'm pretty much lost for words," he said.
"Everyone dreams of winning at Stawell, but to be able to pull it off is amazing.
"The 800 was the race I had most confidence in, coming off the back of the win at Bendigo, and I also had a win at Ringwood.
"I figured I'd be up there in the 800, but in the mile, I surprised myself. I ran a super quick time and got the win."
Hilson was unlucky not to make it a double, finishing about one-tenth of a second behind the winner in his bid for three straight VAL 800m wins.
"Cooper Lubeck, from Seymour, won the race. He's a great bloke. The win couldn't have gone to a better guy, honestly," a humble Hilson said.
"I was happy for him.
"I got the win in the mile, so I absolutely cannot complain."
Hilson admitted the circumstances surrounding his 800m placing, specifically the lightning and heavy downpour, would ensure it long-lived in his memory.
"It was supposed to be at 3pm, the final," he said.
"I ran the heat in the morning and it was bone dry. The rain hit just before the Women's Gift - nearly 20mm.
"There was a two-and-a-half hour delay, but we finally got the race underway, even though there was still lightning and thunder around.
"It was unbelievable. The track was the heaviest I have ever seen before. It was super-tough to run on.
"I did have a good think about it later on, but I really can't remember having run on a track that bad.
"But it was good fun, splashing around and getting soaked from head to toe.
"Finishing second made it worth it."
Hilson credited his career-best season to the decision to train with the recently formed Bendigo Track Club, under the guidance of fellow athlete Michael Preece.
"Michael's completely changed the way I train and it's working for me," he said.
"And I know there is lots of room for improvement.
"Hopefully next season I can come back even better and hopefully snag a few more wins."
Battling plantar fasciitis, Hilson, who ran in Thursday night's Box Hill Classic, is planning a couple of week's rest from running ahead of the upcoming cross season and a tilt at the Sydney Marathon.
"It's my first ever marathon. I've done a couple of half-marathons, so I thought why not take a shot at a full one," he said.
"It will be interesting. I can't wait for all the extra Ks i'll be doing each week."
