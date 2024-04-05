New-look Lockington-Bamawm United looking to bounce back in 2024

NEW Lockington-Bamawm United coach Ash Cullen says the Cats will gladly carry the tag as 'underdogs' into the 2024 HDFNL netball season.
The Cats, who are rebuilding after winning only one game last season, will open their season at Lockington on Saturday against one of the league's expected big improvers, Leitchville-Gunbower.
It will be a solid early test against the Bombers, who have a new coach of their own in former Strathfieldsaye midcourt ace Caitlyn Hamilton, and a swag of new recruits from the Storm, headed by Claudia Collins, Ava Hamilton and Macey Brereton, who is returning to her home club.
While outside expectations are high for the Bombers, Cullen insists they are much more modest concerning the Cats.
The VNL and representative team-experienced defender, who played two seasons with the Bombers in 2021 and 2022, the first as coach, is by no means complaining.
"I'd rather go in as an underdog instead of carrying all the expectations on our shoulders," she said.
"I did say during the pre-season that I'd like us to be considered as a 'happy threat'.
"It would just be nice for Lockington to be competitive.
"We have struggled to win games over the last few years, but I don't want to take anything away from the hard work that Jessie (Hardess) has done over the last few years as coach because I know what it is like.
"It was like that a few years ago when I was at Leitchy.
"But if we can win a few games this year and be competitive in most of them, I'll be happy.
"I'm just excited to see the girls out on the court and to get out onto the court myself.
"There will be lots of new faces, which is also really exciting."
Aside from Cullen, who played with Goulburn Valley club Shepparton Bears last season, the new faces are headed by former Echuca United trio Kate Pearson, Jess Davidson and Georgia McGowan, former Calivil United centre Lily Buckingham and Georgie Crowe (Moama).
Midcourter Davidson was United's 2023 best and fairest.
The newcomers join last year's coach and class goal shooter Jessie Hardess, Jessie Milligan and Stacy Bacon in a revamped squad.
Cullen is optimistic the new-look Cats can gel early.
"It's nice to have those three girls from United in there as they already have that connection out on court, having played together," she said.
"Although it does get a little confusing at times with three Jess or Jessies in the line-up," Cullen added with a laugh.
"Everyone has a nickname."
Cullen said she was encouraged by the Cats' practice match form and enthusiasm throughout the pre-season.
"I've been really impressed with what we have put out on court," she said.
"We had a really good hit-out against Macorna and we also played Tongala, but we were very undermanned for that game.
"We only had five of the (A-grade) girls for that one and then we had one go to hospital for heat stroke.
"It was nice to test ourselves against the reigning (Murray league) premiers from and a real quality team.
"They had (Strikers goal shooter) Milly Brock, who was pretty tough to defend against, and also (Strikers 23-and-under captain) Grace Hammond.
"With Leitchy at home, followed by Heathcote over there and White Hills at home, the start of the season will be a real test us, but we're up for the challenge."
