Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

New-look Lockington-Bamawm United looking to bounce back in 2024

By Kieran Iles
April 5 2024 - 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Lockington-Bamawm United coach Ash Cullen is looking forward to the Cats' season opener against Leitchville-Gunbower.
New Lockington-Bamawm United coach Ash Cullen is looking forward to the Cats' season opener against Leitchville-Gunbower.

NEW Lockington-Bamawm United coach Ash Cullen says the Cats will gladly carry the tag as 'underdogs' into the 2024 HDFNL netball season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.