HDNFL: Saints out to spoil Mounts in opening day blockbuster

A blockbuster grand final rematch kickstarts an HDFNL season where multiple sides are right in contention for the ultimate prize.
After six months to stew on their defeat to Mount Pleasant in a grand final classic last September, Heathcote faces their old foes first up at Toolleen.
It's a big day for the Blues, who'll unfurl their 2023 premiership flag and new netball courts.
While the Saints have done their utmost to put that 19-point defeat behind them, head coach Andrew Saladino said his side still has plenty of motivation to topple the reigning champs.
"Mounts are the reigning premiers, have picked up some quality players and are always hard to knock off at Toolleen," Saladino said.
"At the end of the day, they got us in a grand final, so you're never going to get revenge until you win one yourself, so we've put that in the rear-view mirror, but it's still a bit of motivation to spoil a big day for their club."
The Saints will be close to full strength, but leadership group member Joseph Beedle will spend a week in the reserves as he works up to full fitness after returning from overseas.
Saladino's best defender of the past couple of seasons, Bill Direen, is expected to return in round two as he recovers from a broken toe.
That should leave new recruit Daniel Johnstone to counter the influence of the Blue's inclusion, tall forward Ben Bisset.
Mounts will be hoping Bissett can provide a point of difference after their avenues to goal last campaign largely came from mid-sized-to-small forward sort operators such as Ben Weightman, Mitch Rovers and Riley McNamara.
Saladino was full of praise for the professional Johnstone.
"Daniel has been huge for us across our practice matches and gives us a bit of flexibility with Bill Direen when he comes back," Saladino said.
"We can play him (Direen) up forward because we now have that coverage down back.
"He's (Johnstone) been fantastic and has come to pretty much every training session, so he's a great role model for our younger guys."
However, arguably the most intriguing battle of the day could be in the ruck.
Blues ruckman Chris Down tore the Saints apart in last year's decider on his way to claiming the best on ground medal.
The ruck was the one glaring weakness for the Saints in 2023, with gun midfielder Braden Padmore forced to do the lion's share of ruckwork.
That changes this season with James Orr jumping across from Kyneton.
"I'm looking forward to that battle, and the quality of ruckman in the HDFNL is great, so I'm glad we've picked up one in Jimmy (Orr)," Saladino said.
"It's nice going into a big game knowing we have a quality ruckman, and Jimmy is really excited to be representing our footy club for the first time."
It allows Padmore to slot back into an exciting midfield mix for the Saints that includes recruit from Rupertswood Zak Saad, who is expected to be among the favourites for Cheatley Medal honours come the end of the season.
Whether the Saints will hold the edge over the Blues at the coalface will be intriguing to watch.
Mounts have lost inspirational leader Adam Baird but replaced him with Golden Square gun Jack Hickman.
"Hickman is a fantastic player, and Mitch Rovers is quality as well, so it's going to be a great battle," Saladino said.
"Even without a ruckman last year, we still had a good midfield with Liam Jacques and Jesse Davies leading the way, but I am excited about our group this year.
"It will be a matter of how they gel though, as having a bunch of quality players through your midfield can take time to work, so we need to get our balance right."
Still in Ramadan, Saad will play predominantly up forward on Saturday, but Saladino said he expects the explosive star to play at least 60 per cent midfield time for most games in 2024.
