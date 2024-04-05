Bendigo Braves to honour special season with banner ceremony

The Bendigo Braves women will unfurl their 2023 championship banners ahead of Saturday night's first home game of the NBL1 South season.
Last year the Braves were undefeated in a 28-0 run that was capped by victories in the NBL1 South and NBL1 National grand finals.
Fittingly, their first home game of 2024 is against the Waverley Falcons - the opponent the Braves defeated by five points in the NBL1 South decider last year.
"It's an opportunity for us to share the success we've had in the past 12 months with our home crowd,'' Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said.
"This will be the first time we're on our home court since we won the NBL1 South and national championships, so it will be nice to have a ring ceremony and unfurling of the championship banners in the rafters.
"It will be nice to do that with our members and fans.
"The fact the game is a grand final rematch against Waverley adds something to it. Both teams are slightly different this year... but Waverley will be a very good team again."
The Braves are backing up from a resounding 42-point win over Ballarat on Wednesday night.
"At times it looked like the first game of the season for both teams as we both tried to find our feet,'' Braves coach Mark Alabakaov said.
"Ballarat will be a lot better for it and they were essentially three starters understrength.
"While the result was great for us, I'm sure they'll be a whole lot more competitive the next time we see them.
"For us, it was good to be back on the floor and getting some reps. We were clunky at times on the offensive end, but I was really pleased with the way we tightened the screws on the defensive end."
The Braves men are on the rebound from an 11-point loss to Ballarat.
On Saturday night they come up against a Waverley side that is expected to be one of the most talented teams in the competition.
"Waverley are unbelievably talented and they'll have an exceptional offensive team on the court,'' Braves men's coach Stephen Black said.
"We're going to need to be at our best."
Braves fans will get their first look at new US import Andrew Robinson, who had 28 points in the loss to Ballarat.
"Andrew's ability to shoot the ball with confidence really impressed me,'' Black said.
"He put himself into positions to be successful without dominating the ball or going out of what we were trying to do as a team.
"I thought he battled really hard at the other end as well. I was happy with how he played."
The women's match at Red Energy Arena starts at 6pm, with the men's game to follow at 8pm.
