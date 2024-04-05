New netball courts have Blues buzzing for round one

WIN, lose or draw, Mount Pleasant is ready to usher in a new netball era at Toolleen on Saturday.
An intriguing round one clash against last year's HDFNL elimination final foe Heathcote will coincide with the unveiling of the Blues' new netball courts and lights.
Blues netball operations manager and A-grade coach Anthea McCleary said it was an exciting moment for the club, one they could hopefully celebrate with a few nice netball wins.
"They were completed in the off-season, which has been huge for our club. They've been a long time coming," she said.
"We are really looking forward to playing on this brand new, brilliant surface after many years of dodging cracks and raises in the court.
"It's really exciting for us, but brilliant for the league that everyone comes to play on these great new courts when they come to play Mounts."
McCleary said the club was fortunate and grateful to receive funding from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action's flood recovery program and Campaspe Shire.
"The Toolleen Recreation Reserve has worked really hard, so the future of our club looks really bright with nice new facilities," she said.
The official opening of the new courts will be at 2.15am, prior to the A-grade game at 2.30pm.
McCleary, who has taken over the A-grade coaching reins from Carine Comer, declared the Cats good to go against Heathcote, despite an interrupted pre-season, marred by a leg and ankle injury to midcourter Matisse Perez.
"We started (pre-season) a little later than normal and people have had various other sport and life commitments on, so we do think we will be a little bit underdone, but we are excited round one is here," she said.
"Sadly we did lose Matisse with a nasty injury, so I don't think we will see much of her this season.
"She was brilliant for us last year, although she missed a lot with travel. She was playing so well and would have set the competition alight this year.
"While she is a big on-court loss, she is our assistant coach, so her expertise and knowledge won't be lost to us."
In a boost for Saturday, Aish Tupper, who will have limited availability this season due to commitments with North Melbourne's VFLW side, will take the court for the Blues.
Among their newcomers, former Sandhurst and Strathfieldsaye player Keeley Jones has made an immediate strong impression, and was announced as the Blues' captain on Thursday night.
McCleary said the honour was a 'phenomenal effort' for a first-year player at the club.
"It shows the natural leadership skills and the respect she has deservedly gained from the group from just one pre-season," she said.
"We are looking forward to a great season from her."
The Blues and Saints have fought out a series of close encounters in recent seasons, including a five-goal elimination final triumph to Mounts last year.
McCleary is anticipating another tight and tough contest to open the season.
"I'm sure Heathcote will want to get one back on us as we managed to get the finals win last season," she said.
"It's a really tough way to start, but I don't think the season is going to get any easier.
"You look at the draw and you can't really pencil in a win anywhere, which is really great for the competition.
"It is what it is, so we'll just give it a really good crack and hopefully play our best netball."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.