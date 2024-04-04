Saints eager to build on breakout HDFNL netball season

But whether that translates to another finals' appearance, only time will tell.
While the Saints two-time Esther Cheatley medallist and her co-coach Kelsey Hayes are confident of being able to build on the impressive gains of the last two seasons, the unknown - as always - is what the opposition has been up to.
"There has been a lot of changes to other teams, so it's difficult to get a feel of where we are going to sit," Bolton said on the eve of the Saints' round one clash against Mount Pleasant at Toolleen.
"The whole competition itself is looking a lot more competitive. Every single week is going to be a challenge, which is great for the competition and good for player development.
"Hopefully that will prepare us better for finals if we make it.
"I think if our new attacking end gels, we can put ourselves in a good position to do that."
A riveting clash against the Blues, who beat the Saints by five goals in last year's elimination final at North Bendigo, comes on the back of an exciting and robust pre-season for Heathcote.
Bolton and Hayes have been encouraged by what their players have dished up in the pre-season.
"Pre-season always goes so quickly, you feel like you run out of time," Bolton said.
"But it is exciting to get into it after all the hard work and practice matches.
"I was pretty happy with our practice matches.
"The first one was against Lancefield and we got done, but they were very good. I think they have had a lot of VNL players come down from Melbourne and that was our first match, so we struggled a bit.
"Then we played Maryborough Giants, Cohuna and Strathfieldsaye last Thursday and they were all good hit-outs.
"I feel we have slotted right back in and really clicked as a side again."
Bolton is confident they have come up with a solution to the Saints' biggest loss from last season, that of experienced goal shooter Annalyse Carroll.
The Saints have elevated Jess Peck and recruit Sophie Pica into the line-up, with the pair set to share duties alongside regular goaler Georgia Bolton.
"Having two options there is good, and we can also swing Jess up the other end into defence if we need," Bolton said.
"They both improved so much throughout the pre-season and have got a lot of confidence, particularly out of the last three practice matches.
"Hopefully they will be quite strong for us alongside Georgia, who has more recent experience.
"Sophie has had a few years off netball while playing basketball and Jess hasn't shot since she was a junior, but I'm confident they can get the job done."
With Mounts expected to field a young and reasonably similar team to last season, Bolton is anticipating a tough season opener at Toolleen.
"It will be a really good test to see where we are at," she said.
"You do get a bit of a feel for how your side is gelling during the practice matches, but it's hard to judge where you are sitting in comparison to other teams in the league until you start playing them.
"It would be really awesome to start the season with a win."
