AFL great to play with Castlemaine through Carlton Draft

By Adam Bourke
April 5 2024 - 9:04am
One of Leigh Montagna, Trent Cotchin, Matthew Lloyd, Isaac Smith and Dylan Buckley will play a game for Castlemaine in the BFNL this year.
The Castlemaine Football Netball Club will gain the services of an AFL great for a one-off game this season.

Adam Bourke

