AFL great to play with Castlemaine through Carlton Draft

The Castlemaine Football Netball Club will gain the services of an AFL great for a one-off game this season.
The Magpies have been selected as one of five clubs for the Carlton Draft - an initiative run by Carlton Draught to assist football clubs who have been starved for success.
This year's players involved in the Carlton Draft are Richmond premiership skipper Trent Cotchin, 2022 Norm Smith Medal winner Isaac Smith, Essenon champion Matthew Lloyd, former St Kilda star Leigh Montagna and ex-GWS and Carlton midfielder Dylan Buckley. The quintet comprise over 1100 games of AFL experience and eight AFL premierships collectively.
The other four clubs selected for the draft are Ballan Blues (Central Highlands), Toora Magpies (Mid Gippsland), Old Collegians (Warrnambool District Football Netball League) and Bunyip Bulldogs (West Gippsland Football Netball League).
"It's good exposure for us,'' Castlemaine FNC president Caleb Kuhle said.
"We had a crack at it last year and I think we were shortlisted. To get a spot this year is exciting for everyone.
"We had a big start to the year last week and this gives the community something to look forward to in the middle of the season.
"Anyone of those five players coming into our young group is going to be good for our club.
"The young players will get the chance to soak up as much knowledge as they can."
Last year former Adelaide and Melbourne midfielder Bernie Vince played for MCDFNL club Maryborough Rovers through the Carlton Draft and kicked eight goals in a big win for the club.
Kuhle has already sat down with club coach Michael Hartley to discuss which player in the Carlton Draft would benefit the Pies the most.
"We've put our request in, but whether or not we get that player is another thing,'' Kuhle said.
"No matter who we get we won't be complaining because it's a wonderful opportunity for the club."
Cotchin and Smith are likely to command the most interest because they're the most recently-retired players, but Lloyd has the potential to draw big numbers though the gate.
"Castlemaine has a big Essendon supporter base,'' Kuhle said.
"I'm sure Lloydy would bring a decent crowd into the Camp Reserve.
"He strikes me as a very competitive person who would want to play very well no matter what the level was."
The Carlton Draft Commissioner, Brisbane Lions champion Jonathan Brown, thinks this draft crop might be the most talented in the three-year history of the initiative.
"We've had some big names across the first two seasons of the campaign including Nathan Buckley, Eddie Betts and Alex Rance, but I think this draft class may be the most talented we've seen to date," Brown said.
"You've got the opportunity to put Lloydy one out in the square on a local full-back, Cotch and Joey [Leigh Montagna] to put straight in the guts, or outside stars in Smithy and Dyl who will run rings around opposition teams.
"Any of these players lining up for your local team will be a tantalising prospect, not only bringing a huge boost to clubs on the field, but hopefully bringing plenty of foot traffic through the gates and cash behind the canteen and bar."
The Carlton Draft draft night - where the participating clubs select their player - will be held at The Pub at Crown Melbourne in late April, with match days to commence from late May.
