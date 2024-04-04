HDFNL round one teams and season predictions

An exciting round of match-ups to open the Heathcote District Football Netball League season.
ELMORE v COLBINABBIN
5.45pm at Elmore
Elmore
B: C.Fitzpatrick, J.Thomson, J.Trewick
HB: M.Boyd, R.Holmberg, J.Harney
C: M.Gilmour, Z.Holmberg, C.Walsh
HF: S.Lees, D.Russell, K.Sharpe
F: J.Harney, J.Dick-O'Flaherty, M.Curry
R: N.Mayne, N.Kay, J.Kyne
Int: L.Price, D.Dick O'Flaherty, J.Cairns, J.Styles
Colbinabbin
Not supplied
HUNTLY v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm at Huntly
Huntly
B: H.Morcom, T.Ferguson, J.Hull
HB: D.Walsh, J.Stone, B.Fry
C: H.Campbell, N.Sherlock, D.Lowry
HF: F.Campbell, J.Violi, H.McCormick
F: A.Sladden, L.Wilson, B.Holt
R: J. Fry, B.Daley, J.Spry
Int: M.Edwards, T.Orr, N.Grace, M.Avard
White Hills
B: T.Brereton, N.Warnock, M.Dole
HB: J.Fallon, J.Davies, C.Kekich
C: P.Eefting, A.Davis, J.Miller
HF: P.Crawford, R.Walker, J.Pallpratt
F: C.Crisp, K.Antonowicz, J.Lawton
R: J.Dickens, N.Wallace, L.Bartels
Int: J.Sheean, R.Irwin, S.Lowes, B.Taylor
LBU v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
2.15pm at Lockington
Lockington Bamawm United
B: E.Bruns, B.Kennedy, J.Rorke
HB: T.Phillips, L.Tenace, B.Stone
C: T.Leech, B.Collins, C.Hinks
HF: S.Fiske, B.Holman, J.Collins
F: N.Condliffe, A.McMahon, M.Hore
R: T.Eade, T.Butler, J.Mundie
Int: S.Taylor, M.Laursen, C.Sidebottom
Leitchville-Gunbower
B: M.Hagan, N.McLellan, J.Hawken
HB: W.Brereton, J.Keath, F.Buchanan
C: C.McGregor, T.Guerra, J.Brereton
HF: B.Barnstable, H.Bussey, T.Brereton
F: A.Windridge, C.Horman, B.Dye
R: J.Warde, C.Hislop, C.Hancock
Int: X.Colvin, L.Martini, Z.Ellwood, D.Jardine
MT PLEASANT v HEATHCOTE
2.15pm at Toolleen
Mt Pleasant
Not supplied
Heathcote
Not supplied
# Catch up on the club-by-cub season previews here
ADAM BOURKE
TOP FIVE: North Bendigo, Heathcote, White Hills, Mt Pleasant, Leitchville-Gunbower
GRAND FINALISTS: North Bendigo, Heathcote
PREMIER: North Bendigo
WOODEN SPOON: Huntly
CHEATLEY MEDAL: Jack Hickman (Mt Pleasant)
LEADING GOALKICKER: Kaiden Antonowicz (White Hills)
LUKE WEST
TOP FIVE: White Hills, Heathcote, North Bendigo, Leitchville-Gunbower, Mt Pleasant
GRAND FINALISTS: White Hills, Heathcote
PREMIER: White Hills
WOODEN SPOON: Huntly
CHEATLEY MEDAL: Zak Saad (Heathcote)
LEADING GOALKICKER: Corey Grindlay (Heathcote)
KIERAN ILES
TOP FIVE: Heathcote, White Hills, Mt Pleasant, Leitchville-Gunbower, North Bendigo
GRAND FINALISTS: Heathcote, White Hills
PREMIER: Heathcote
WOODEN SPOON: Huntly
CHEATLEY MEDAL: Callum Crisp (White Hills)
LEADING GOALKICKER: Kaiden Antonowicz (White Hills)
NATHAN SPICER
TOP FIVE: Heathcote, White Hills, North Bendigo, Mt Pleasant, Leitchville-Gunbower
GRAND FINALISTS: Heathcote, White Hills
PREMIER: Heathcote
WOODEN SPOON: Huntly
CHEATLEY MEDAL: Ryan Hartley (North Bendigo)
LEADING GOALKICKER: Corey Grindlay (Heathcote)
