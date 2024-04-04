View Street businesses swamped during Easter 'monster' weekend

It was a "monster" weekend for some businesses in the heart of Bendigo as the city moves on from the biggest social event on its calendar, the Easter festival
Businesses on View Street said they were swamped with patrons given the foot traffic across Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, when more than 80,000 people streamed into the city.
One business, Ghosty's Diner, said it was non-stop across the weekend which helped boost spirits after a slow February.
Co-Owner Nick Styles said from lunchtime on Easter Saturday morning the queues started forming.
"It was a monster (weekend) ... we didn't know what to expect because two years ago it was the first festival out of Covid-19," he said.
"This year we ran things as normal but it just kept going, at around 11:30am on the Saturday we were thinking of sending staff home.
"It would have been 15 minutes later we were like 'can we call someone in'."
Mr Styles said at points there were queues forming out the door for dine-in and take away orders.
Another View Street business, Augustus Gelatery, estimated they made thousands of ice creams in the course of the entire festival.
Manager Cerys Bush said the Easter Parade had brought in the most business to the shop since its opening last year.
"It was crazy, it was our biggest weekend yet," she said.
"Saturday was our busiest day with the torchlight parade, overall it was just constant lines out the door."
Both businesses said it was great to see the level of tourism in and around the city during the festival and the support it gave to local traders.
The City of Greater Bendigo's manager of tourism and major events, Terry Karamaloudis, said given the festival's significance to the region it was important to try and make it as enticing as possible for tourists.
"It is the biggest event the city sees on the annual events calendar and it is a really vital event for our city and region," he said.
"It is very important that we continue the 150 year plus tradition of staging this iconic event ... it is a great way to highlight our city and region, to enhance civic pride and also act as an economic stimulus which is really important piece."
