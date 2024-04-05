I was a leg of Dai Gum Loong. What does it take? A strategy and a buddy

Eat before you get there, even if they say they'll feed you. The Bendigo Chinese Association is organising everyone in the parade, not just Dai Gum Loong. I didn't even get into the barbeque area before we were being shuffled off to get our costumes.

Wear comfortable shoes. You're going to be standing for a long time. Thick socks are a must if you have skinny ankles, or you risk your gators (the ankle decorations) slipping off.

Wear something light and cool you can change into afterwards. You'll be given a shirt, pants, sash and gators as part of your costume, so you don't need to worry about wearing work out clothes. There's a harness the pole sits in, but you'll need to use both hands to keep it upright, so no phones on the day.

People will run up and down with water bottles, don't worry about bringing your own.

Have several good-natured insults prepared for the many, many comments you will get on your strength if you happen to be a young/old/short/small/large woman. Everyone is trying to be friendly, but they're doing a bad job.

If you're introverted, you should bring a buddy you can pair up with, but I would recommend chatting around. Yes, everyone was probably at least 15 years older than me, but there was a great community spirit about the whole thing.

Your sash will loosen a little as you walk so make sure you tie it tight enough that its not going to come undone. Try and get your harness to sit lower than mine, because it was a hassle trying to get the pole in and out while we were moving.