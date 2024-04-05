Gallery: Botanic gardens new tours keen to show off knowledge

New tour guides have signed up to volunteer their time at the Bendigo Botanic Gardens and show interested people the ins-and-outs of garden management.
The new guides, organised under the committee of the Friends of the Botanic Gardens, will be running free tours for locals and tourists alike.
This service has been set up to showcase the gardens and give information about the various native and non-native plants.
Committee member Anne Aston said the guides will help bring a personal connection for people to the botanic gardens.
Ms Aston said botanic gardens add great value to a city's streetscape.
"There is so much that comes out of gardens, everything from friendships to food," she said.
Ms Aston said the guides have been trained to know as much as they can about the gardens and the grounds to try and answer any query from the public.
Guides will be running every Saturday and start at the Samuel Gadd Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.