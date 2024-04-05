Project tackles Bendigo's industrial warehouse shortage Advertising Feature

Piper Park aims to meet the many needs of businesses, strategically helping those who seek to thrive in Bendigo's industrial ecosystem. Picture supplied

Amid the picturesque landscapes of regional Victoria, Bendigo grapples with a pressing challenge: a scarcity of industrial warehouse space.



Persisting for more than a decade, this shortage casts shadows of uncertainty over the city's economic prospects and poses significant hurdles for businesses.



Hindered by inadequate infrastructure and a limited availability of suitable industrial sites, entrepreneurs find themselves in a different position, grappling with the implications of space constraints on their operations.

The City of Greater Bendigo Council acknowledges the urgency of the situation, recognising that a vibrant industrial sector is paramount to driving economic growth and prosperity.



Nevertheless, a neglect of industrial warehouse development coupled with increased demand has resulted in a significant shortage, hampering progress and perpetuating a stagnant state within Bendigo's commercial landscape.

Despite these challenges, glimmers of hope emerge on the horizon, with PIRBIS unveiling its visionary project, Piper Park.



Boasting state-of-the-art facilities and 29 meticulously crafted industrial units, Piper Park is poised to meet the diverse needs of businesses and ignite a renaissance in Bendigo's industrial sector.

From cutting-edge infrastructure to strategic location advantages, Piper Park is more than just a business park; it is a testament to the city's commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and prosperity.

Collaborative efforts between the council, state government, and private sector stakeholders are imperative for realising Bendigo's industrial potential.



By streamlining planning processes, investing in infrastructure, and incentivising development, Bendigo can unlock its full potential as a vibrant industrial hub.

Emphasising the demand, Piper Park has sold 30 per cent of the units in the first week and will commence construction in June this year.

