Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Major build flagged: this $30m project could grace cathedral grounds

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated April 2 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the build. Image supplied
An artist's impression of the build. Image supplied

The Catholic Church wants to transform one of Bendigo's most prominent slices of land into a $30 million tourist landmark and public space.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.