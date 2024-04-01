Speedy firefighters stop shed blaze spreading in White Hills

UPDATE 5PM: Firefighers are unsure what triggered shed fire sent thick smoke billowing up into the air on Monday afternoon.
Weeroona Avenue and was closed at the Napier Street end, as was one of two northbound lanes on Napier Street.
Fire Rescue Victoria senior station officer Ashley Baker said the shed, at the rear of the property, was fully aflame when firefighters arrived.
Two FRV crews were able to get the blaze under control "probably within a couple of minutes", he said.
"Initial concerns were for the adjoining shed next door but ... we've been able to contain it to the shed on this property."
While whatever was in the shed had likely been destroyed, a firewood pile at the front of it, which at one stage caught fire, had been saved, Mr Baker said.
Firefighters stayed on scene after the blaze was extinguished and were putting on breathing apparatus to ensure that all hot spots had been extinguished.
UPDATE, 4.25PM: Firefighters in breathing gear are combing the remains of a shed to put out a blaze.
They have brought the White Hills fire under control but remain on scene.
Weeroona Avenue remains closed in both directions.
EARLIER: Firefighters are battling a shed fire in White Hills.
They are trying to stop it reaching a house on the property.
They were called a short time ago and three trucks are now on scene.
Thick smoke is billowing into the air.
Weeroona Avenue is closed in both directions as firefighters battle the flames.
Traffic is slow on Napier Street as some lanes are closed near the scene of the fire.
More to come.
