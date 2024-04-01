Maldon Easter Parade: did we get a picture of someone you know?

Maldon held its biggest Easter Fair parade since the pandemic on Monday, with crowds lining the route to see the procession of 70 entrants pass by, many of them throwing Easter eggs.
This year's was the 147th Maldon Easter Fair and organisers pronounced it a success.
"I'd say there were thousands at the parade," committee president Peter Thompson said.
"It's great for the town."
Among those who marched, motored and rode by were representatives of the town's garden club, primary school, footy club, film society, radio station and Bendigo Bank branch, along with various other businesses.
The parade's 'best community' category was won by Maldon Bakery while 48 Main Wine Bar took out the Best Commercial competition with a relaxed looking live rock band on the back of an old Ford flatbed truck.
The best 'private' entry was judged to be the Alexander family, who enacted a Toy Story scenario, complete with inflatable dinosaurs.
Also making a colourful appearance were collections of ancient bicycles and antique trucks, Castlemaine car club and Highland band members and an impressive posse of Central Victorian Lion Dancers.
Other festival highlights included Saturday night's street dancing event, which according to organisers, drew 5000 people onto the tarmac to try out some moves.
With a choreographer calling the shots from the back of the Warral Maldon Honey truck to tunes ranging from the Nutbush to the B52s, "kids, adults and even young men who don't normally dance" got up and gave it a go "because it was such a laugh", organiser Genine McHugh said.
Other crowd-pleasers were the annual scone bake, Saturday's market, the vintage engine rally, a museum screening of Night at the Museum and a billy cart event.
Built by the Maldon Men's Shed, the billy carts raced down Vincents Road, with a maximum speed of 63km/h reached.
"We had one stack but no skin lost, one near miss and five blown tyres," Scott McHugh said.
