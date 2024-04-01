Bendigo Advertiser
Maldon Easter Parade: did we get a picture of someone you know?

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated April 1 2024 - 5:19pm, first published 5:05pm
1/4/2024 Pictures by Darren Howe

Maldon held its biggest Easter Fair parade since the pandemic on Monday, with crowds lining the route to see the procession of 70 entrants pass by, many of them throwing Easter eggs.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

