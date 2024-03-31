Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Vlaeminck, Daniels make successful return from injuries

AB
By Adam Bourke
April 1 2024 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tayla Vlaeminck took another big step in her comeback from injury.
Tayla Vlaeminck took another big step in her comeback from injury.

Bendigo cricketer Tayla Vlaeminck took one wicket in her long-awaited return to the international stage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.