Vlaeminck, Daniels make successful return from injuries

Bendigo cricketer Tayla Vlaeminck took one wicket in her long-awaited return to the international stage.
After an injury-plagued four years, Vlaeminck played her first game for Australia in two years in the opening game of the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in Dhaka.
The 25-year-old took a wicket with her third ball of the match and finished with figures of 1-30 from four overs to help Australia to a 10-wicket win.
"I was just pretty excited to be honest to get the ball in hand, when I did that first wicket the girls were all around me and ruffled my hair up a bit, it was a pretty cool feeling,'' Vlaeminck told reporters after Australia's comfortable win.
"I suppose it made some of the hard work worth it, to be able to get that wicket was really nice."
The right-armer bowled with good speed in her first match on the sub-continent, piercing through Sobhana Mostary's defences as the No.3 attempted to play back.
Vlaeminck's return helped push her case for selection for the Twenty20 World Cup later this year, also in Bangladesh.
Game two of the three-match series will be played on Tuesday.
Former Bendigo Braves guard Dyson Daniels played 10 minutes of court time in his first game back in the NBA after a knee injury.
Daniels had two points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' 104-92 loss to the NBA's leading team the Boston Celtics.
It was Daniels' first game for the best part of two months after he recovered from a torn meniscus in his left knee.
The Pelicans are fifth in the western conference standings with a 45-29 record ahead of a key clash with seventh-placed Phoenix (43-31) on Tuesday (AEDT).
The Pelicans have eight games remaining in the regular season and need to finish inside the top six in the western conference standings to be guaranteed aplay-off berth.
Teams that finish seventh to 10th will do battle in a play-in tournament to determine who claims the final two berths in the play-offs.
