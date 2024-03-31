Explosive grassfire hospitalises man, destroys cars

UPDATE, 2.40PM: One person is in hospital after a fire tore through cars and a bus behind properties in Huntly.
Paramedics have taken one man aged in his 60s to Bendigo Hospital.
He is being treated for smoke inhalation and is in a conscious and stable condition.
The fire ripped into vehicles behind properties in Viola Road on the afternoon of, March 31, 2024.
Explosions rocked the area as flames destroyed the cars and a bus and thick smoke billowed into the air.
Firefighters remain on scene to black out after bringing the fire under control.
UPDATE, 2.10PM: We are getting word the fire is being brought under control.
Firefighters are battling tricky conditions as the try to bring the Huntly grassfire under control.
They are making plans so they can keep rotating firefighters in to battle the fire as temperatures hover in the 30 degree range.
An ambulance has arrived on scene.
UPDATE, 2PM: Viola Road has been closed as firefighters run hoses over streets traffic usually use.
Thick black and white smoke is billowing from behind a series of houses and visibility is a problem.
The blaze appears to have ripped through bushland behind the properties.
UPDATE, 145PM: Thick black smoke is visible from the highway as the fire burns out of control in Huntly.
At least 10 firefighting appliances have been called to the scene and we can confirm multiple crews have raced in to help contain flames already.
EARLIER: Firefighters are battling a fire that has erupted in Huntly.
Multiple crews are racing to the scene of the fire on Viola Road, near the intersection with Deep Lead Road.
The incident appears to be a grassfire that has spread to cars parked at a property.
It is not clear how many cars have been destroyed but explosions have been heard in the vicinity of the fire.
It is also not currently clear whether any houses or other structures are under threat from the fire.
More to come.
