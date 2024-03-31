'It's been a day': traders struggle to keep pace with Easter surge

Bendigo businesses are reporting a surge in trade as a bumper Easter festival draws to a close.
Premier Jacinta Allan has hailed it as an economic win for the city.
"It is great for our tourism and local economy but it also showcases the best of Bendigo," she said.
Stallholders have reported busy trade over the first three days of the festival and many restaurants in the city centre have done heavy trade.
Kellie Smith was selling macarons at a Mixer Magic Bendigo stall throughout the weekend.
"It's been a day. I don't have much stock left," she said on Saturday.
Easter Monday will be jam-packed with events even after the close of Sunday's show stopping Gala Parade, when tens-of-thousands of people lined the streets to watch imperial dragon Dai Gum Loong march.
People began lining up from daybreak and others had set up chairs the previous evening to make sure they had a good vantage point.
There was no way known the Golden City Pipe Band was going to miss marching in the parade.
It has been at nearly every parade since 1952, band member Helen Dilks said.
"It's been very nice this year. I wish it was a bit cooler but there were so many people at the Torchlight Procession last night and today looks like it is going to be fantastic," she said shortly before her group set off on the parade route.
The parade drew together a diverse crowd of people including members of Trans and Gender Diverse Bendigo and Beyond.
Member Zara Jones said it was a fabulous way of celebrating.
"That visibility is so valuable," she said.
"To have so many members of the Trans and LGBTIQ+ community walking in the festival is so important in this town, when so many times our experiences are challenged every day."
Others parading included Simon Chan from Christ's True Light Church.
"The whole idea is to celebrate the true meaning of the resurrection of Jesus. He was resurrected on a Sunday," he said.
There will be plenty to do at the festival on Monday including children's dragon-making workshops, an art show, book fair, bonsai exhibition and parade of quilts.
