Thunderstorms could batter central Victoria on Easter Monday

Thunderstorms could hit central Victoria on Easter Monday with areas south of Bendigo likely to cop the worst of it.
Maryborough, Kyneton and potentially Castlemaine have been told to brace for heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding into the afternoon.
Elevated areas could be in for strong wind gusts.
The wild weather is not likely to hit Bendigo or the Gala Parade on Sunday, March 31.
Bendigo is in for a sunny top of 32 degrees with light winds.
The city could cop some of the Easter Monday storms. The Bureau of Meteorology says that is "possible" at this stage.
If the storm clouds do hit, Bendigo could have between 10 and 40mm of rain.
The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5:00 pm AEDT Sunday.
