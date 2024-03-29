Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

'It's a bit of a competitive sport': Easter book fair brings out thousands

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 29 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"It's a bit of a competitive sport," said Tess Ryan, who has been coming to Bendigo's annual Easter book fair with her mum, who owns a second-hand book shop, since she was a kid.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.