Roll up for festival fun and say hello

For the next few days it's all about Easter activities and festivals!
The team from the Bendigo Advertiser is set to bring you the colour and fun of one of the biggest weekends of the year.
We'll be livestreaming the night parade for the first time and the gala parade from bendigoadvertiser.com.au. If you can't make it to the events it's the next best thing.
Keep coming back to check out our blog bring you rolling coverage from the festival and breaking news. Our photographers and journalists will be out and about at the festival. If you see them, say hi. You might just find yourself in it.
As part of the long weekend's celebrations a special Twenty20 match will take place on Friday to mark the 150th anniversary of Australia's first women's cricket game, which was played here in Bendigo. A strong team, largely made up of this season's BDCA Team of the Year will represent the city against Ballarat. Also commemorating the 1874 event is Bendigo Historical Society exhibition Frisky Matrons and Forward Spinsters.
For the first time in the history of the state-wide Good Friday Appeal some of the funds raised will go to Bendigo Health. It will contribute to a paediatric staff scholarship and training program and a rehabilitation playground for kids like 17-year-old Mitchell Morley, who suffers from cerebral palsy. He learned how to ride a bike and kick a soccer ball at the hospital's rehab centre.
Roughly 90,000 chocolate eggs are on their way to Rosalind Park ahead of this year's 23 Easter egg hunts, with funds raised going to Vision Australia to help train life-changing guide dogs like Mabel.
On a further chocolate note, while Indulge owner Hayley Tibbett is stepping away from the business after 15 years she is reassuring Bendigonians her fine Belgian product isn't going anywhere.
And over at the Golden Dragon Museum, tour guide Leigh McKinnon is readying for a series of Good Friday walking tours that celebrate Chinese history but also tell "a story of loss".
It doesn't stop there. There's something for book lovers and art lovers.
Thousands are set to stream on trains, with extra carriages on the hourly services from Melbourne. Find out what's happening in the city with our What's On and road closure guides.
Whatever you are doing for Easter, have a great time.
