Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Letters

Plea to move on from 'forest wars' and be open-minded on tree management

March 30 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Time for open minds on future forest management, says Forestry Australia. File picture.
Time for open minds on future forest management, says Forestry Australia. File picture.

Having a high profile should not provide anyone a free pass to speak disrespectfully and unfairly about others as per the article 'Fears native logging will continue' in the Bendigo Advertiser, March 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.