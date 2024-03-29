Plea to move on from 'forest wars' and be open-minded on tree management

Having a high profile should not provide anyone a free pass to speak disrespectfully and unfairly about others as per the article 'Fears native logging will continue' in the Bendigo Advertiser, March 18.
Forestry Australia is appalled by the misinformation about forest scientists and professionals that has been perpetuated by Professor Lindenmayer, lobbyists and campaigners in recent media articles.
It is hard not to think that such narratives have been constructed to suit certain agendas. Statements made are not universally supported by forest scientists, and do not recognise the knowledge, expertise and credibility of Australia's world-leading forest scientists.
It is also disappointing that recent coverage has not included these other voices.
Forestry Australia is a not-for-profit, independent professional association with 1200 members. Our members are individuals who have high levels of scientific expertise and extensive operational experience.
They operate across all aspects of forest, fire and land management, farm forestry and tree growing throughout Australia. Some of our members are current or past employees of state forest agencies responsible for timber harvesting.
These forest scientists and professionals are among the most dedicated and passionate individuals, who make significant and under-acknowledged contributions to forest management, forest conservation and provision of renewable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced timber for the Australian public.
This contribution furthers our understanding of forest ecology and forest fire management. It also includes operational expertise in active and adaptive management options that are crucial for building climate resilience and mitigating wildfires.
These forest scientists make significant contributions to managing and conserving our forests for the benefit of society. They provide elite and specialised firefighting capacity to all major wildfire events, collect and apply seed to revegetate forests severely degraded bushfires, and are at the forefront of technological advancement such as drones and sophisticated apps to record and monitor forest values.
In addition, they conduct the most comprehensive threatened species monitoring programs that exist in this country, and oversee comprehensive management plans that provide high quality, sustainable local hardwood timbers.
It is time to move on from these tiresome, divisive and outmoded forest wars. Australia needs forest management decisions to be informed by pragmatic, open minded, evidence-based and credible voices who engaged in positive dialogue regarding future forest management.
In doing so, it is only right that we recognise the immense positive contributions of the forest scientists and forestry professionals who have dedicated their careers to evidence-based care for our forests.
The Bendigo Advertiser of 26/3/24 quotes Coliban Water as saying its new 300 kW solar panel installation will reduce its carbon emissions by 6149 tonnes, equivalent to taking 2200 cars off the road annually.
Firstly, how can Coliban Water be so specific about the CO2 saved, down to a one tonne accuracy, when it is well known that solar (and wind) energy production is very intermittent and variable?
Secondly, have Coliban Water factored in the embodied energy of the panels, i.e. the energy used in mining the raw materials, construction, shipping to Australia, installation and maintenance of the panels?
The embodied energy of solar panels is approx. 600 kWh per square metre, which should be factored into their plan to reach net-zero C emissions by 2030, thus reducing the number of cars that could be 'taken off the road'.
Thirdly, in a more positive vein, a plan to establish tree plantations was mentioned. This is good, provided that the tree species grown was suited to the selected land (and climate).
If the plantation was managed well it might sequester 200-300 tonnes (dry weight) of C per hectare over 50 years, as well as providing other benefits.
With Easter approaching, The Salvation Army would like to extend an invitation to all and ask you to join us for one of our special upcoming Easter services.
With more than 300 local Salvo churches throughout Australia, we welcome you to connect with your local Salvos and experience the community and hope that The Salvation Army offers.
The Salvos are passionate about caring for people. Each year, across our services, we help over 250,000 people.
As we serve our community, we help people in financial hardship, those experiencing homelessness or living in unsafe homes, people struggling with addiction and mental illness, and people feeling lonely, abandoned and hurt.
Ultimately, we help people looking for hope and peace.
Our passion for helping others comes from the heart of what Easter is all about - Jesus.
On Good Friday, we commemorate the death of Jesus Christ. It was the most incredible sacrifice for all humankind. But the story didn't end there. God had a wonderful plan: to bring salvation and hope to the world. On Easter Sunday, we celebrate Jesus' resurrection, and the new life He offers to those who believe in Him.
Before His death, Jesus promised his followers that they would have peace. In the Bible, John chapter 14, verse 27 says, "I am leaving you with a gift - peace of mind and heart! And the peace I give isn't fragile like the peace the world gives. So don't be troubled or afraid."
So, what does the peace of Jesus look like? It comes in the form of hope - even when times are tough. We all face challenges in life - hardship, injustice, pain, sorrow - but Jesus can turn your life around through the hope He brings.
Let me encourage you to find peace, hope and an authentic faith community at the Salvos this Easter.
To find your local Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au/easter
God bless you.
Commissioner Miriam Gluyas, Territorial Commander, The Salvation Army
Have your say. Send Letters to the editor to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or via this link.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.