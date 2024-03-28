Is your local for sale? Here are 10 pubs that are up for grabs

With a load of pubs and hotels for sale across Bendigo and the surrounding townships, do you want to find out if your local is on the market?
Venues in Bendigo, Castlemaine, Inglewood and further afield are up for grabs.
Some have been up for sale for some time while others are recent additions to the real estate market.
While the pub isn't for sale, the freehold is.
This Strathfieldsaye venue is on the market for an owner looking for an on going freehold.
Sitting on 5765 square-metres, the tavern is located in a fast developing and growing Bendigo suburb.
It features a large beer garden and playground for children and also includes a modern interior and kitchen capable of serving hundreds of customers.
The price for the freehold is available upon request.
For $150,000 a new owner has the opportunity to take over a staple of the Kennington suburb.
The Belmont Hotel contains a front bar, bistro, commercial kitchen, cool room and store room and has a lease expiry in 2037.
These facilities have been recently renovated, creating a modern and welcoming atmosphere for both locals and visitors.
Built in the 1870s, this historic hotel is a gem of the Bendigo hospitality scene with a mixture of class, elegance and access.
The hotel ground floor features a dining room, private dining room, sitting room and an additional dining area.
There are open fireplaces with original mantles in each room.
The cellar below consists of three rooms.
The fully equipped commercial kitchen adjoins the enclosed courtyard and function area with additional full bar.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a lounge room that leads onto the full length covered balcony.
The rear of the property includes a man made lake, two gazebos, herb garden and chicken run.
The leasehold for this property is valued at $350,000.
The Brougham Arms Hotel presents an enticing opportunity for owners looking to challenge themselves, recently renovated, it comprises seven guest rooms, public bar and commercial kitchen.
This is the first time the hotel has been on the market for 17 years allowing new owners the chance to optimise its potential and establish their own business vision.
An additional advantage of the Brougham Arms Hotel is its modern solar system, which not only reduces energy costs but also underscores the business's commitment to sustainability.
The leasehold is available for $990,000.
A former cafe, restaurant and pub, Happy Jacks could be transformed into a roaring locale just outside of Bendigo.
The building boasts a range of features including two offices, storage areas, a highly functional restaurant, cafe and bar area, period details, an extensive commercial kitchen, a basement cellar.
The exterior of the property offers various alfresco dining areas, male, female, and disability amenities, a large security-fenced car park and display area.
Ownership of the lease and freehold is available for $1,000,000.
Entrepreneurs hunting for an ideal location to pursue their next venture will have high foot traffic, high density living and clear visibility at the top of their list.
With an empty model standing, an owner with vision of what they want to create could turn the building into a staple of the Castlemaine scene.
The building has a beer garden, front bar and rooms for guests upstairs.
Sale price of the venue has been valued at $2.2 million.
Licenced for over 400 people, seven recently refurbished motel rooms, a small flat included in the main building and separate owner quarters upstairs, this is an extraordinary offering.
The Malmsbury Hotel caters to all the needs of the local community and tourists travelling through the popular central Victorian town.
Situated on an acre of land, the hotel is a focal point of the streetscape and includes bars, a kitchen, beer garden and a stage and dance floor.
The Malmsbury Hotel could be yours for $1.9 million.
The freehold and business of the Imperial State Hotel has hit the market for those looking to settle in a close-knit community.
The freehold features a bar lounge, alfresco dining, TAB and currently runs a drink-in or takeaway service.
Training can be requested by incoming owners who may be new to the hospitality scene.
Those wishing to know the price can enquire with the estate agents.
This Freehold of the Serpentine Hotel and four bedroom residence offers an outstanding opportunity in regional Victoria with a large parcel of land that can be further developed.
While the hotel is not for sale, the freehold is available for $695,000.
The venue is located at the intersection of three major highways with direct access from the Loddon Valley Highway and Echuca-Serpentine Highway.
Constructed around 1926 this fully renovated venue was the winner of a master builders award in 2021.
The Colbinabbin Country Hotel has three separate en-suite motel guest rooms with two titles including the hotel on a separate title and the motel accommodation is also on a separate title.
The Colbinabbin Country Hotel is adjacent to the Colbinabbin silo art precinct, which is an historic celebration of agriculture, the Colbinabbin picnic and tribute to the CFA.
The hotel is surrounded by prime agricultural land, and premium wines of the Heathcote Wine Region are grown around Colbinabbin.
The price of sale is available upon application.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.