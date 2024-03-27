Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Police

Police looking for missing 39-year-old woman Candice

BL
By Ben Loughran
March 27 2024 - 6:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candice may be travelling in the Castlemaine area. Picture supplied.
Candice may be travelling in the Castlemaine area. Picture supplied.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing woman Candice, who authorities believe may be travelling to the Castlemaine area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.