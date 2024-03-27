Police looking for missing 39-year-old woman Candice

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing woman Candice, who authorities believe may be travelling to the Castlemaine area.
The 39-year-old was last seen in Oxford Court in Sydenham at around 6pm last night.
Candice is described as 160cm tall with a medium build and shoulder length black hair.
She was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt and may be driving a silver 2010 Mitsubishi wagon.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to the length of time she has been missing as it is out of character.
Police have released an image of Candice in the hope that someone can provide information on her current whereabouts.
Police are appealing to anyone who sights Candice to contact Sunshine Police Station on 9313 3333.
